TTD proposes public amenities centre in Bhadrachalam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has proposed to construct a spacious public amenities centre encompassing a 30-room choultry on little over one acre land in Bhadrachalam, the historic temple town of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana.

The move is expected to augment accommodation facilities for devotees in the pilgrimage town, the abode of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy. Situated on the banks of the Godavari, the temple town attracts scores of devotees from within the State as well as the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other States.

The temple town has 27 cottages and four choultries consisting of 140 rooms under the purview of the temple administration besides nearly 40 private lodges. The existing 32 room choultry of the TTD in the heart of the temple town is in need of repairs, sources said.

The present facilities are grossly inadequate to meet the accommodation needs of thousands of devotees who flock to Bhadrachalam during special occasions like Sri Rama Navami and Vaikunta Ekadasi.