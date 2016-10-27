TSPSC Group-II exam on November 11, 13

The State government has decided to conduct Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-II written examination for the first time in the newly-formed Rajanna-Sircilla district on November 11 and 13.

TSPSC member Ch. Sailoo visited the Sircilla town on Wednesday and held a review meeting with the district officials and police for the smooth conduct of the examination. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sailoo said a total of 7,89,985 candidates would take the exam in the entire State at 1,911 examination centres. In Rajanna-Sircilla district, a total of 2,802 candidates would write the exam at 10 centres.

The examination would be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The candidates are informed to arrive at least one-and-a-half hour in advance for biometric attendance.

Joint Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha said they have deployed 10 chief superintendents and 132 invigilators for the smooth conduct of the examination. Boinpalli Tahsildar P. Sadanandam has been appointed as liaison officer and DRO Shankar Kumar as district coordinator.

Sircilla DSP Sudhakar said they would be deploying adequate police personnel at all the examination centres. Later, the TSPSC member along with RDO Shyam Prasad Lal and others inspected some of the centres in the town.