TRS government pushing State into debt trap, says CPI

The CPI Telangana State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy has alleged that the TRS government with its inefficient governance forced the State into debt to the tune of Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the last two years. Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, he accused the State government of only making tall claims about the welfare schemes and development programmes through publicity.

The government had neither provided them with bills for the Indiramma housing scheme nor provided them with double bed-room houses in the State, he said. He sought a clarification job to each house, three acres land to the dalits, crop loan waiver, double-bed room and other.

Flaying the State government for the division of Karimnagar district , he wondered why the district was split haphazardly which was the epicentre of Telangana statehood movement.He said that the district was divided against the wishes of the people of the region. The CPI had appointed new party district secretaries for the four districts; Karimnagar: K Ramgopal Reddy, Jagtial: Boina Ashok, Rajanna-Sircilla: Gunti Venu and Peddapalli: G Govardhan. Mr Reddy said that they would strengthen the party in all the 31 districts by constituting new office bearers before November 23.