TDP financial aid to kin of dengue victims

A delegation of Telangana TDP leaders on Friday disbursed financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 each to the bereaved families of 23 persons who died of ‘dengue’ at Ravinuthala, Mustikuntla and other dengue-hit areas in Bonakal mandal in the past couple of weeks.

The delegation comprising the TTDP working president A. Revanth Reddy, Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, the party district president T. Brahmaiah visited Ravinuthala village in the mandal in the afternoon.

The TTDP leaders distributed the financial assistance on behalf of the NTR Memorial Trust to the kin of those died of the vector-borne disease in the village in the recent past.