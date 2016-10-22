Students take out rally seeking fee reimbursement dues

In response to the State-wide call, the students under the banner of Progressive Democratic Students Union took out rallies here and in Kamareddy district headquarters on Friday demanding the release of fee reimbursement and scholarships.
Later they staged dharna on the premises of the both the Collectorates.
Speaking on the occasion, the PDSU leaders said that the Government subjected the student community to hardship by not releasing fee reimbursement pending to the tune of Rs.2,038 crore in the last two years. Over 14 lakh students applied for fee reimbursement and as they failed to pay tuition and other fees college managements refused to issue their certificates, they said. The PDSU State vice-president Sudhakar criticised the Chief Minister that he was claiming that Telangana was a rich State and had surplus in revenue account very often. If that was the case how is that he failed to give orders to release the pending fee reimbursement and scholarship amount.
Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao abnormally increased the salaries of Ministers, MLAs and MLCs but was not interested in raising the scholarship amount to students in accordance with the rising prices of essential commodities, he said.
