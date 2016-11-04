Telangana

Stress on institutional deliveries in Govt. hospitals

District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed has instructed the medical fraternity of Primary Health Centres and Urban Health Centres to increase institutional deliveries in government hospitals by registering the names of all pregnant women in their respective jurisdictions.

At a review meeting with the medical department officials here on Thursday, the Collector expressed his ire at the poor registration of pregnant women in the PHCs and UHCs.

There were six ANMs working in three UHCs in the town, but the enrolment of pregnant women was very poor, he said. He instructed the medical fraternity to provide medicare to them by registering their names along with Aadhaar card details.

He alerted the medical staff to take all measures to check the spread of viral and dengue fevers by making themselves available at the hospitals. He asked the medical officers to follow the duty chart and ensure that the medical fraternity discharges its duties properly.

District Medical & Health Officer A. Rajesham and hospital superintendent Suhasini and others were also present.

