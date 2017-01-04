State to revive fisheries as new livelihood opportunity

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised substantial fund allocation for the Fisheries Department in the coming budget, to develop pisciculture and aquaculture as a vibrant industry worth Rs.5,000 crore.

Also, he promised to set up two colleges for the fisheries studies and research, in the north and south Telangana respectively.

Answering the questions raised by members during the short discussion in Tuesday’s Legislative Assembly session on development of fisheries, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said Telangana needs to explore its livelihood opportunities in all sectors.

Mission Kakatiya

The State has 46,500 lakes/tanks which are the highest number in any State, of which 10,000 to 15,000 have been repaired under the Mission Kakatiya programme.

For growing fish, a minimum of six months’ storage is needed, which qualified only 3,939 tanks for it in the current year.

The State, however, has great potential in fisheries, and the present production of 3.5 lakh tonnes per annum can be catapulted to 10-11 lakh tonnes after Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Lift Irrigation projects are finished.

The ongoing projects such as Bheema, Nettempadu, and Kalwakurthi lift irrigation projects, which will be completed next year, will augment the potential, so will the negotiation for share in fishing produce from the inter-State project reservoirs, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao elaborated.

Recruitments

The State Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation will be developed, with renewed funding and recruitments.

It will act as the facilitator for technology and marketing interventions for the farmers’ societies, at nominal charges, he said. Instructions have been issued for clubbing check-dams with construction of bridges on rivers and streams, and studies are on way to map all the local resources towards preparation of a comprehensive policy for development of fisheries. Seedling development centres would be set up, and marketing facilities will be improved by setting up technologically upgraded markets functioning in hygienic conditions. For all this, funds from the National Fisheries Development Board will be exploited to the full.

Dismising the projected numbers of fishermen by caste (Besta), he said the intensive household survey has pegged the number at 42,000.

Besides, a majority from Mudiraj community are into fishing, he informed, and urged both communities not to bicker, as the opportunities are huge, and anyone irrespective of caste can be accommodated even after exhausting both communities.

New societies for fisheries will be constituted after January 14.

Those losing lands for the projects too could look forward to fishing rights.

Insurance cover

To a query by Congress member T. Jeevan Reddy, Mr. Rao assured that the life insurance coverage for fishermen will be increased to Rs. 6 lakh each.

BJP floor leader G.Kishan Reddy advocated for a comprehensive policy, development of urban lakes and inland water systems, and setting up of cold storages.