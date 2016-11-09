Sripada Yellampalli waters released to upland regions

It was a a dream come true for the villagers of upland Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial and Karimnagar districts with the waters from the Sripada Yellampalli Project (SYP) filling their minor irrigation tanks to meet the irrigation and drinking water requirements.

Ever since, the SYP was taken up in 2004, the villagers of these upland regions were eagerly waiting for water to meet irrigation requirements. The villagers, who waited twelve long years to see the tanks in these regions brim with water, erupted in joy on Tuesday as Minister for Major Irrigation T Harish Rao formally lifted the gates to release the waters from the Fazilnagar tank in Vemulawada mandal to Narsingapur minor irrigation tank in Chandurthi mandal on Tuesday. TSRTC chairman S Satyanarayana, Vemulawada legislator Ch Ramesh Babu, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MP B Vinod Kumar, TS Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman Eda Shankar Reddy, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and others were also present.

The SYP was taken up in 2004 to store 20.175 tmcs of water. About 6.5 tmcs of water would be utilized by NTPC Ramagundam for power generation. It would provide irrigation sources to 20,000 acres in Manthani assembly segment.

Under the SYP stage-II phase-I, it was decided to utilize 12 tmcs of water from the project to provide irrigation sources to 1.65 lakh acres in Rajanna-Sircilla district, Karimnagar and Jagtial districts. Accordingly, the irrigation authorities had constructed the pump houses at Vemunuru, Medaram and Narayanpur. The water was lifted from Vemunuru to Medaram tank and to Narayanpur reservoir in Gangadhara mandal. From Narayanpur, the water was released to Mysamma tank in Kodimial mandal. From gravity, the water reached Fazilnagar tank and the Minister released water to Narasingapur tank through gravity on Tuesday. As part of the project, the authorities were constructing six pump houses and laying 110 kilometre length pipelines, 66 main canals and modernizing 15 minor irrigation tanks.