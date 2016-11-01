There is sudden spurt in dengue cases in Karimnagar district in general and more particularly in Karimnagar town due to poor sanitary conditions prevailing in the town.

Statistics provided by District Medical and Health Department says that they have detected seven dengue cases out of 31 patients suffering from fever after the investigations. Among the seven four cases are from Karimnagar town while the rem are from Peddapalli, Choppadandi and Saidapur mandals.

Though, the DMHO reports say that 54 cases were positive the number would be even more as majority of the patients were being treated in private hospitals. However, the doctors of private hospitals confirmed that the situation was not so alarming and it was under control and suggested that the authorities launch special sanitation drive to check the spread of mosquito menace and dengue fever cases.

DM&HO Dr A Rajesham said that they had already conducted the source reduction of emptying all the water bodies in the patients houses and surrounding. They had also taken up anti-larval and anti-mosquito operations. He said that the situation was under control and no patients were referred to Hyderabad corporate hospitals and added the platelet separator machine was also functioning normally at the government headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, Lok Satta district president N Srinivas has flayed the MCK authorities for the outbreak of the dengue fever cases in Karimnagar town due to poor sanitation. The MCK authorities have not taken up anti-larval operations or removed the water loggings in the residential areas, he complained.