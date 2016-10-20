Spectacles distributed to needy students

All efforts are being made to extend medical assistance to the students in the schools itself and as part of it teams would be visiting schools and conducting health check ups there, coordinator Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Dr. Shashank said.
Participating in a programme to distribute spectacles to needy students at the High School at Ismailkhanpet in the district on Wednesday, Dr. Shashank said that so far health status of 1.2 lakh students was checked and some 200 students were found to have health problems that required surgical intervention. Of the identified students 45 were operated upon while the remaining would undergo necessary surgeries soon.
Secretary DLSA Justice M. Kanakadurga said the judiciary would make all efforts to address the problems being faced by students. She also assured to address their other problems and said that below poverty line certificates would be issued for the eligible students shortly. Spectacles were given to 25 students in first phase .
