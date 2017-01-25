Sound and light show inaugurated at Elgandal fort

The long-pending sound and light show at the historic Elgandal fort in Karimnagar town was inaugurated by Minister for Tourism A. Chandulal and Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender on Wednesday.

The sound and light show was taken up at a cost of ₹3.12 crore to promote tourism in the district. The Union government had contributed ₹92.29 lakh and the State government had spent another ₹2.19 crore on the project. The 40-minute show, whose script was written by historian Jaishetty Ramanaiah, highlights the importance of the fort.

Some of the dignitaries who saw the show included Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, legislator G. Kamalakar, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Pervaram Ramulu, TSTDC Managing Director Christina Z Chongthu, Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham, and Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The Elgandal fort is located on the picturesque shores of the Manair river, about 10 kilometres from Karimnagar town. Originally known as Veligundula, the hill fort was built during the Kakatiya dynasty (1083-1323 A.D.) and served a stronghold for warrior clans Musunuri Nayaks and Recharla Padmanayaks.

The Qutb Shahi dynasty occupied the fort in the 16th century. It was under the control of the Qutb Shahis, Mughals, and the Nizams.