Solar lighting: no glitter for Mallapur tribals

The Gond Adivasis of Mallapur are regretting their decision to go in for subsidised solar home lighting systems over two years, after the Madurai-based NGO Dhan Foundation facilitated installation of the units in 82 households in the village. Though they were promised a subsidy component of 70 per cent on the systems, each consisting of a table fan, two lamps, a battery and a solar panel, the villagers are forced to pay more than their share owing to delay in release of the subsidy component on the part of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and some seemingly ‘hidden’ cost.

As part of its programme to develop the tribal habitation as a model village, Dhan Foundation took up the initiative. “We were told by the NGO representatives that the unit cost would be Rs. 16,750 of which 30 and 40 per cent would be shared by Indo-German Watershed Development Project (I-GWDP) and NABARD respectively while the remaining 30 per cent was to be our contribution in the shape of a loan from the Telangana Grameena Bank (formerly Deccam Grameena Bank), Indervelli branch,” recalled former sarpanch Pusam Anand Rao.

According to Dhan Foundation team leader Nilesh Rathod, I-GWDP, which was operating in the area for developing the Dharmasagar watershed, had released its share of 30 per cent towards subsidy, amounting to Rs. 5,025, as down payment to the supplier of the solar home lighting systems, the Hyderabad based Sun Fusion Energy Systems in March 2014 itself.

Inquiries by The Hindu with the TGB Regional office in Adilabad revealed that the loans were sanctioned in March 2014 but the solar project was grounded later in June. Each of the beneficiaries was sanctioned Rs. 11,725 as agriculture term loan (ATL) and charged interest at the rate of 13 per cent per annum as per the bank’s norms since the day of sanction of loan.

The TGB, meanwhile, was deducting money from the crop loan accounts of the beneficiaries towards repayment instalments on the loan of Rs. 11,725.

“I was surprised when the bank deducted Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 3,000 in the first two years from my account though I was made to believe by the NGO that only Rs. 5,000 needed to be repaid in five equal annual instalments,” remembered Gedam Haridas, of the promise made by Dhan Foundation functionaries.

The NABARD finally released Rs. 4,320 in the each of the 82 accounts on July 27, this year towards its share of subsidy which was not 40 per cent of the unit cost. “According to NABARD norms, we extend 40 per cent subsidy on the benchmark cost of the solar unit which in this case worked out to Rs. 10,800,” pointed out NABARD Adilabad District Development Manager N.S. Purohit.

With regard to the delay in release of subsidy, the NABARD official said it was credited into the accounts of beneficiaries no sooner the Union government released it. By then nevertheless, borrowers like Haridas had already paid Rs. 3,551 towards interest on the loan and still owe the bank Rs. 1,905, going by his account details.