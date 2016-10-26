Telangana

Sites examined for setting up medical college

Officials inspected sites proposed for establishing a medical college here.

A team from Health Department headed by Director Medical Education Ramani examined different locations here on Tuesday and interacted with Collector P. Venkataram Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ramani said that a 300-bed hospital was required as per MCI guidelines for setting up a medical college. She said that the buildings and labs should be ready by November next year.

Collector suggested to the visiting team of officials to establish a nursing college and trauma care centre also at the hospital.

Achieve targets

Collector P. Venkataram Reddy called upon the officials of DRDA to achieve targets by December.

Presiding over a review meeting held here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkataram Reddy said that DRDA officials and women groups will have a greater role in implementing the government schemes and officials have to work more aggressively to achieve the result. Noting that Rs. 94.72 crore was extended as bank linkage for women groups in the district followed by Rs. 21.52 crore as Stree Nidhi and Aasara pensions for 1,51,927, he told officials to reach the targets.

