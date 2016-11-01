Siddipet already on the path of development

In the entire Telangana State, Siddipet has a special place as it has produced two political stalwarts – The Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao. Both had dreamt of making Siddipet a district and their idea has become a reality after they came to power. Compared to other districts, Siddipet had a headstart in preparing the ground for the establishment of new district.

P. Venkataram Reddy is the Collector of the newly formed district. He has a history of working in the districts that were represented by former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Excerpts from an interview:

Where does Siddipet stand in the path of development?

Siddipet is already in the development path because of the initiation taken by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr. Harish Rao. The water supply scheme envisaged and implemented about two decades ago by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is a grand success. From then on Siddipet is on development path.

What are the future plans?

Siddipet needs development with a long term vision. It has geographical advantage as it is connected to nine districts including Medak, Rajanna- Siricilla and Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri. Nearer to the State capital it has the potency to become a hub for various activities. Focus would be to bring more industries especially the agro-based as many horticulture production is high.

Where do the irrigation projects stand?

We have plans for three irrigation projects – Ranganaiksagar, Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar. Getting land for two irrigation projects is nearing completion and we are issuing notification under Land Acquisition Act -2013 for Kondapochamma. Under the Act farmers consent is not required for issuing notification for land acquisition.

What would be the focus on agriculture?

About 80 per cent of the vegetable needs of Hyderabad are being met by imports from other parts and other States as well. By focusing on the improvement of horticulture we can tap the market that would be beneficial to farmers also.