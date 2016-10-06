Siddipet, Medak Collectorates all set to work from new premises

As expected the offices for the Collectorate and other departments are ready at both Siddipet and Medak, the newly proposed district headquarters for the new districts. While the existing Ambedkar Bhavan will house the new Collectorate at Siddipet, the Royal Degree College in Medak will have Collectorate and other buildings.

Collector D. Ronald Rose and Joint Collector P. Venkatram Reddy saw to the selection of buildings and other arrangements on a day-to-day basis. Even the sign boards are made ready at both the places. The chambers of Collector, Joint Collector and DRO are getting ready while other chambers may take some more time to get ready.

Mr. Rose directed the officials to see that all the offices were ready latest by October 7 so that all the other arrangements like establishment of furniture and other requirements will be fulfilled on the day of starting functioning on the Dasara day, October 11.

The Collector held a review meeting with the officials at Siddipet and Medak on Wednesday and inquired about the remaining arrangements. Referring to the furniture, he said that officers can get the furniture that was additionally available at Sangareddy or they can take up repairs for the existing ones. He also inspected the offices of groundwater department, mines and minerals, mini-stadium, area hospital that hosts the district medical and health officer’s office and ongoing arrangements at Ambedkar Bhavan.

Mr. Venkatram Reddy said that the space required for different offices at Ambedkar Bhavan was already completed and the process of mapping is on. He said that it would ready for other departments in a week and till then they have to organise their office work from divisional offices located at Siddipet. They were also asked to get ready with sign boards for all the departments. Referring to internet and power connections, he suggested the senior officials to take initiative and see that all the works were completed.