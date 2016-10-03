Senior citizens celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Speakers at a meeting opined that the values taught and practised by Mahatma Gandhi are relevant at all times.

The meeting was organised to commemorate Gandhi Jayanthi by Ananda Ashram, the home for the aged, here on Sunday.

Founder of the ashram, Prof Paramaji, said he had set up the home of the aged more than two decades ago with lots of troubles. He was happy that like-minded people and generous friends have supported the cause. “Many offers came my way. I refused institutional funding of Rs. 45 lakh just because I had to grease somebody’s palm,” he said.

The professor said he always stood for values and would continue to do so. He urged people to support the institutions taking care of elderly and destitute.

Chief guest at the function, Central Information Commissioner Madabushi Sridhara Acharya said the Gandhian values are still relevant and would work for any situation. “The recent separate Telangana movement is a classic example. There was no violence and yet K. Chandrasekhar Rao could lead and achieve the goal with the support of people,” he said.

Another guest, Prof. B. Gopal Rao said the whole world recognised the strength of values taught by Mahatma Gandhi. The countries across the world look up to Gandhi and his fight against the mighty British empire. However, sadly Indians are not keen on following his precepts and practices, he said. Scores of senior citizens turned up for the function where several of them were felicitated by Prof Paramaji in recognition of their philanthropic work.

Adilabad: Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna, Adilabad Collector M. Jagan Mohan and District Judge G. Udaya Gowri were among those who participated in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Adilabad district on Sunday. The celebrations started with the Minister and Collector garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park.

The Minister and Mr. Jagan Mohan gave a call to people to follow the ideals of the Father of the Nation. They praised him for his vision of India. At the District Jail, the Principal Sessions Judge said jails should be correctional homes. She distributed prizes among the winners of cultural competitions.