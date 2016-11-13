Savouring the Telangana folk art

The second day of Kala Vishwa Darshanam at Adilabad’s Kala Ashram saw Telangana folk artistes showcasing their art for audiences drawn from across the country. The artistes used scroll paintings to briefly exhibit their art for the benefit of those who were recording it during the course of their study and others recording for posterity.

The Tella Seerala Varu recited the Jathi Puran of the Golla caste with the aid of a scroll painting. Similarly, the Kunapuli Patam Katha troupe recited Bhakta Markandeya Katha, the story of the Padmashali caste. Among other troupes that showcased their art were the Gowdachetti dependent caste reciting the Gowda Kula Purana Katha and Yenuti Patam Katha.

Also recited were the Jambava Puranam, Yadava Puranam and Nai Brahmana Puranam. Every year, a couple of programmes are conducted at Kala Ashram featuring some form of folk art to expose it to the world at large.