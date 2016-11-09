SYP progressed at a snail’s pace during Congress rule: Harish Rao

Minister for Major Irrigation T Harish Rao has alleged that the Sripada Yellampalli Project (SYP), for which foundation stone was laid in 2004, progressed at snail’s pace during the 10-year Congress regime in the integrated Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, the Congress government had completed several irrigation projects in the Seemandhra region neglecting the plight of the Telangana people, he charged.

Speaking after releasing water from Fazilnagar tank in Vemulawada to Narsingapur tank in Chandurthi mandal as part of Sripada Yellampalli Project stage-II phase-I in Fazilnagar village on Tuesday, the Minister alleged that the Congress during its regime had siphoned off public money by laying pipelines and dumping motors without fixing and forcing them to turn into rust.

The Minister also alleged that the Congress government had failed to provide irrigation sources to at least one acre in the district.

Stating that the villagers were celebrating after seeing the water in their tanks, he claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was instrumental in the completion of SYP.

Mr. Harish Rao reminded that the TRS government had convened more than 20 meetings for the completion of Rayapatnam bridge across river Godavari to store water in the Sripada Yellampalli project.

He said that the TRS government had completed the project by digging canals and fixing motors to lift the water from the project.

He said that the government had allocated Rs 25,000 crore for the completion of irrigation projects. He assured payment of ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the project oustees of Mid Manair Dam (MMD). He also promised to provide irrigation sources to one lakh acres in Rajanna-Sircilla district by linking Kaleshwaram and Yellampalli project.

Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar flayed the Congress leaders for making false claims on the completion of irrigation projects when they failed to complete even one project during their 10-year regime in the Telangana region.

Several meetings held to discuss completion of Rayapatnam bridge across Godavari to store water for SYP