Telangana

SV Model school students win six medals

WINNERS ALL:Students of S.V. Model School (Hyderabad) who put up an impressive show in the recent National kung-fu and wusho championship in Nashik (Maharashtra).-Photo: Special Arrangement

WINNERS ALL:Students of S.V. Model School (Hyderabad) who put up an impressive show in the recent National kung-fu and wusho championship in Nashik (Maharashtra).-Photo: Special Arrangement  

HYDERABAD: Students of S.V. Model High School (Hyderabad) put up an impressive show winning two gold, two silver and two bronze in the National kung-fu championship in Nashik (Maharashtra).

The students were trained by Prasanth Goud and Santosh and support staff Sukumar and Pradeep.

The school won the gold medal in the Under-14 category - one by Abdul Mutalib Pasha (45-50 kg) and another by P.R.S.V. Subash (41-45 kg).

R. Naresh and D. Keshav won a silver medal each in the 50-55 kg and 35-40 kg categories respectively of the Under-15 age group.

P. Venkatesh (65-75 kg) and Md. Khaja Pasha (50-55 kg) settled for a bronze medal each in the Under-15 category.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 2:25:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/SV-Model-school-students-win-six-medals/article16442451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY