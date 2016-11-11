SV Model school students win six medals

HYDERABAD: Students of S.V. Model High School (Hyderabad) put up an impressive show winning two gold, two silver and two bronze in the National kung-fu championship in Nashik (Maharashtra).
The students were trained by Prasanth Goud and Santosh and support staff Sukumar and Pradeep.
The school won the gold medal in the Under-14 category - one by Abdul Mutalib Pasha (45-50 kg) and another by P.R.S.V. Subash (41-45 kg).
R. Naresh and D. Keshav won a silver medal each in the 50-55 kg and 35-40 kg categories respectively of the Under-15 age group.
P. Venkatesh (65-75 kg) and Md. Khaja Pasha (50-55 kg) settled for a bronze medal each in the Under-15 category.
