Telangana

Role of police in maintaining internal peace lauded

Commending the role of police in maintaining internal peace in the face of multifarious challenges, the speakers at the Police Commemoration Day ceremony held here on Friday paid rich tributes to the slain police personnel who laid down their lives at the altar of duty across the country.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Collector D S Lokesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz Qasim and others offered floral tributes to the police martyrs' memorial at a solemn ceremony held on the occasion at the police parade grounds here.

The participants observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the police martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers lauded the role of police in not only maintaining law and order but also contributing their mite to social service activities such as blood donation and tree plantation programmes.

Family members of the policemen, those killed in the line of duty in the past, also attended the solemn ceremony.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 7:26:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Role-of-police-in-maintaining-internal-peace-lauded/article16077793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY