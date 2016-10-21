Role of police in maintaining internal peace lauded

Commending the role of police in maintaining internal peace in the face of multifarious challenges, the speakers at the Police Commemoration Day ceremony held here on Friday paid rich tributes to the slain police personnel who laid down their lives at the altar of duty across the country.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Collector D S Lokesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz Qasim and others offered floral tributes to the police martyrs' memorial at a solemn ceremony held on the occasion at the police parade grounds here.

The participants observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the police martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers lauded the role of police in not only maintaining law and order but also contributing their mite to social service activities such as blood donation and tree plantation programmes.

Family members of the policemen, those killed in the line of duty in the past, also attended the solemn ceremony.