Roads need immediate repair

Heavy rains this year have damaged almost all the main roads at Malkajgiri, Anandbagh,Safilguda,Neerdmet and AOC centre. This was highlighted by the media several times in the past few months. The latest incident of a road caving in and almost swallowing a two-wheeler on Saturday at Safilguda showed the dangers of plying on these roads even as many school buses take the same roads every day. Unfortunately, no civic official visited the spot for almost an hour. I request the GHMC and other authorities to immediately survey the areas of Malkajgiri, Anandbagh, Safilguda, Neerdmet and AOC centre and get drainages and roads repaired as soon as possible.
Suresh Kumar
Anandbagh Residents’ Welfare Association
Exam centre allotment
Many candidates aspiring to attempt the Group-II examination on November 11 and 13 are in dilemma as candidates from Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been allotted centres at Suryapet, and Macherial, which is 300 km away from Hyderabad. Many have requested for a centre in Hyderabad as it is risky to travel and reach the allotted centre on time. I request the concerned officials to look into the matter and do the needful.
Reema
Hyderabad
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor