Roads need immediate repair

Heavy rains this year have damaged almost all the main roads at Malkajgiri, Anandbagh,Safilguda,Neerdmet and AOC centre. This was highlighted by the media several times in the past few months. The latest incident of a road caving in and almost swallowing a two-wheeler on Saturday at Safilguda showed the dangers of plying on these roads even as many school buses take the same roads every day. Unfortunately, no civic official visited the spot for almost an hour. I request the GHMC and other authorities to immediately survey the areas of Malkajgiri, Anandbagh, Safilguda, Neerdmet and AOC centre and get drainages and roads repaired as soon as possible.

Suresh Kumar

Anandbagh Residents’ Welfare Association

Exam centre allotment

Many candidates aspiring to attempt the Group-II examination on November 11 and 13 are in dilemma as candidates from Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been allotted centres at Suryapet, and Macherial, which is 300 km away from Hyderabad. Many have requested for a centre in Hyderabad as it is risky to travel and reach the allotted centre on time. I request the concerned officials to look into the matter and do the needful.

Reema

Hyderabad