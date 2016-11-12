Telangana

Revanth Reddy walkathon today

Telugu Desam Party working president A. Revanth Reddy will launch the Rythu Porobata (walkathon) programme in Peddapalli district on Saturday along with TDP state president L. Ramana and others.

The padayatra programme would be launched at Ryakaldevpalli village of Eligaid mandal in Peddapalli district on Saturday morning. The padayatra would pass through Kothapeta, Narayanpur, Kodurupaka, Nimmapalli and converge into a public meeting in Peddapalli district headquarters in the evening, according to TDP district president Ch. Vijayaramana Rao here on Friday.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 1:53:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Revanth-Reddy-walkathon-today/article16443416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY