Retired coal miners seek jobs for their dependents

A section of coal miners, who had opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and had received Rs. 2 lakh lump sum amount from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the past several years, renewed their agitation across the coal belt region seeking jobs for their dependents under the dependent employment scheme, which has been revived after a gap of over one-and-a-half decades.

The State government’s decision to revive the dependent employment scheme brought cheer to those staff who had taken VRS, but not the lump sum amount offered by the SCCL in the past couple of years.

Of over 1,700 voluntarily retired workers in the entire coal belt spanning four districts, a sizeable number of them received Rs. 2 lakh unable to bear inordinate delay in provision of jobs to their dependents, sources said.

However, prospects of employment for their dependents appear bleak as the sources in the company insist that those who received lump sum amount “in lieu of jobs” were ineligible to claim jobs under the revived dependent employment scheme.

Caught in a piquant situation, a section of the voluntarily retired staff renewed their agitation in Kothagudem region demanding employment to their dependents.

The protest organised by them in Kothagudem turned tense on Friday when one demonstrator made an abortive attempt to immolate himself while a few others climbed a water tank, the sources said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should ensure implementation of the dependent employment scheme without any conditions, said M. Narasimha Rao, general secretary of the CITU-affiliated Singareni Collieries Employees’ Union.

The SCCL management should immediately issue a circular on the revival of the dependent employment scheme and implement it forthwith, he demanded.

