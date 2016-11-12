Realtors dread Govt. move to hike land rates

The Government move on revision of land rates following a directive of the High Court on the Mallannasagar land acquisition case is likely to be impacted by the Centre’s demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Following the Centre’s order of demonetisation the number of registrations of land deals have fallen in the registration offices with those proposing to invest in land retracting their steps. Since the land transactions involve large sums of cash, the demonetisation has directly impacted their decision.

With no new transactions happening the Government would have to base its revision on the few transactions. This would put it in a spot before the court at the hearing of the Public Interest Litigation filed by former Congress legislator and Kisan Cell leader M. Kondanda Reddy. At the recent hearing of the PIL the High Court had asked the Government why it had not revised the land rates since 2012.

Further, some of the farmers from Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandal under Mallannasagar have also filed petition before the court seeking revision of land rates stating that the government has been offering them compensation based on land prices of 2012 for the land being procured in 2016 under Land Acquisition Act- 2013.

“The government would have to satisfy the court why the land rates were not revised so far in the State,” said a realtor. If the Government decides to revise the land rates, it would be implemented across the State and that would hit the already struggling realty sector, he added.