Ration cards with TS logo soon

The State Government is getting ready to bring in reforms in the civil supplies department. As part of the move new ration cards with Telangana logo would be released shortly. The officials feel that this would be instrumental in weeding out ineligible.
Similarly, biometric system would be established at ration shops and those benefiting from the ration cards should give their finger prints/ Iris which would be linked with Aadhaar cards. If a family is having six members all members have to give their finger prints on biometric system to ensure that there is no duplicity. In addition, CC cameras will be installed at multi-level stocking (MLS) point so that every movement is recorded and checked if necessary. The presently existing system of GPS at MLS points would be extended between procurement centre and rice mills. Tabs were already supplied to the procurement centres so that they can upload the quantity of procurement and name of farmer can be uploaded immediately. Disclosing these details here on Saturday, Peddi Sudarshan, Chairman, Civil Supplies Corporation, told The Hindu that the reforms would be in place in the next six months and the government is expecting huge savings in terms of wastage of rice being supplied through public distribution system (PDS). “Literally speaking, ration cards are eating rice. The number of ration cards in Telangana is eight per cent more than the number of families in the State and how it will be possible. We are able to save about 22 percent of wastage of rice in an experiment conducted in city,” said Mr. Sudharshan adding that while government is bearing a subsidy of Rs. 28 per kg on rice, it is being sold at Rs. 7 by ration card holders who were not consuming them followed by for Rs. 14 by middlemen when sending it outside the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor