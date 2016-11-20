Ration cards with TS logo soon

The State Government is getting ready to bring in reforms in the civil supplies department. As part of the move new ration cards with Telangana logo would be released shortly. The officials feel that this would be instrumental in weeding out ineligible.

Similarly, biometric system would be established at ration shops and those benefiting from the ration cards should give their finger prints/ Iris which would be linked with Aadhaar cards. If a family is having six members all members have to give their finger prints on biometric system to ensure that there is no duplicity. In addition, CC cameras will be installed at multi-level stocking (MLS) point so that every movement is recorded and checked if necessary. The presently existing system of GPS at MLS points would be extended between procurement centre and rice mills. Tabs were already supplied to the procurement centres so that they can upload the quantity of procurement and name of farmer can be uploaded immediately. Disclosing these details here on Saturday, Peddi Sudarshan, Chairman, Civil Supplies Corporation, told The Hindu that the reforms would be in place in the next six months and the government is expecting huge savings in terms of wastage of rice being supplied through public distribution system (PDS). “Literally speaking, ration cards are eating rice. The number of ration cards in Telangana is eight per cent more than the number of families in the State and how it will be possible. We are able to save about 22 percent of wastage of rice in an experiment conducted in city,” said Mr. Sudharshan adding that while government is bearing a subsidy of Rs. 28 per kg on rice, it is being sold at Rs. 7 by ration card holders who were not consuming them followed by for Rs. 14 by middlemen when sending it outside the State.