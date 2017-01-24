Telangana

Ramagundam police hold motorcycle rally

Raising awareness: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal participating in the motorcycle rally in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district on Monday.

Raising awareness: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal participating in the motorcycle rally in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

As part of the Road Safety Awareness Week, the Ramagundam Commissionerate held a motorcycle rally in Godavarikhani town on Monday to educate people about the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and buckling in their seat belts while driving.

Police personnel, led by Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal, participated in the rally with the pillion riders carrying placards on the importance of helmets and the ills of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Later, the police conducted a rangoli competition on the same.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:24:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Ramagundam-police-hold-motorcycle-rally/article17082505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY