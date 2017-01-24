Ramagundam police hold motorcycle rally

As part of the Road Safety Awareness Week, the Ramagundam Commissionerate held a motorcycle rally in Godavarikhani town on Monday to educate people about the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and buckling in their seat belts while driving.

Police personnel, led by Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal, participated in the rally with the pillion riders carrying placards on the importance of helmets and the ills of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Later, the police conducted a rangoli competition on the same.