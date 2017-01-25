Rally with 3.2-km National Flag today

In order to promote patriotism and devotion, the Ramagundam Commissionerate police have decided to organise a massive rally and unfurl 3.2-km National Flag in Godavarikhani coal belt region as a prelude to Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal, who conceived the idea of taking out a huge rally with National Flag, said that several hundreds of students of various educational institutions and others would participate in the rally on Wednesday.

The rally would start at Nehru Stadium and traverse through Gandhi Crossroads, Municipal office, NTPC township and return back to the stadium, the Police Commissioner said.