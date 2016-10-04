Rally seeking Kallur revenue division organised

The relay hunger strike by the “'all-party”' mandal committee demanding formation of Kallur revenue division entered its 28th day in Kallur town on Monday.

A rally was organised under the aegis of the committee in the mandal headquarters to exert pressure on the State government to upgrade Kallur into a revenue divisional headquarters to fulfil the long cherished aspirations of people of the mandal and its adjoining mandals in Sattupalli constituency.

Agency bandh

Meanwhile, various Adivasis organisations have called for Agency bandh on October 4 against the State government's reported move to merge some of the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) mandals, falling under the Fifth Schedule areas, with the plain areas and to press for formation of an Adivasi district encompassing all the 24 TSP mandals of Khammam district as a single entity.

Support

The CPI (ML-New Democracy), Adivasi Sankshema Parishad and various other organisations have extended their support to the bandh. The Adivasi organisations have drawn up plans to hold rallies in Bayyaram and Garla mandals on Tuesday coinciding with the bandh to oppose the reported move of the government to include the two TSP mandals in the proposed Mahabubabad district.