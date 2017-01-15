Telangana

Rajiv Gandhi cricket tournament from January 18

Former Sports Minister V. Hanumanth Rao, who organises the Rajiv Gandhi cricket tournament every year, seen with the trophies of the fourth edition of the tournament, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

It is unbridled passion for the sport!

As V. Hanumanth Rao, former Sports Minister and ex-Member of Parliament, ventures out to organise the fourth edition of the Rajiv Gandhi International Invitation Under-19 cricket tournament —to be held in the city from January 18, it marks another journey for the senior Congress leader to remind us how much he loves the sport and how he also adores former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The fact that Mr. Rao spends about Rs. 20 lakh on the tournament, which is neither recognised nor does he get anything in return unlike many commercial sports meets, speaks volumes of his selfless passion for the sport.

“It is all for the sake of Rajivji. This is my way of paying tributes to him,” the Minister said.

