Quality education in Govt. schools is our aim: MLA

Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy said that the State Government was taking all measures to provide quality education to the students in government schools.

The quality will be on par with their private counterparts, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating the digital classroom in ZP Girls High School here on Wednesday, the legislator said that the Government was committed to provide quality education by improving the standards of teaching, methods by adopting audio-visual classes.

English medium

He also said that the Government was introducing English as a medium of instruction in all government schools in a phased manner.

District Education Officer Venkateshwara Rao said that they were providing digital classroom education in 58 schools through online from ManaTV channel and 55 high schools with offline method by using projectors and audio video system.

Collector watches digital classes

District Collector A. Sharath formally inaugurated the digital classroom of telecast of various subjects through satellite network at ZPHS Kalleda in Jagtial mandal. On this occasion, the Collector watched the telecast and conduct of classes through audio-video presentation by sitting along with the students on the floor. He called upon the student community to utilize the opportunity of learning through new-age digital classes. The DEO Venkateshwarlu, Headmaster Rajamouli and others were present.

In Karimnagar Joint Collector Badri Srinivas visited the Government High School, Sapthagiri Colony and inspected the conduct of digital classes. The GHS Sapthagiri Colony was the first school in the district to introduce digital classroom with the support of Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Sciences (JITS) a year and a half ago.