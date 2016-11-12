Prosecute Bhadradri power project decision makers: TDP

Telangana Telugu Desam Party working president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded that the officials and public representatives, those responsible for the decision to use sub-critical technology in the proposed 1080 MW Bhadradri thermal power station at Manuguru and ‘environmental violations’ at the project site, be prosecuted.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has delisted the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO)’s proposed Rs. 7,290-crore Bhadradri (4X270 MW) project at Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district citing the use of sub-critical technology, he said. The State Government owed an explanation on its move to employ an outdated technology, endangering environment and public health besides posing additional burden on the State exchequer, he said.

Talking to mediapersons along with Sattupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah and others here on Friday, Mr Revanth alleged that the State Government preferred outdated sub-critical technology to the mandatory energy-efficient super-critical technology, unmindful of the concerns of the environmentalists.