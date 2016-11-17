Prisoner makes suicide bid

A prisoner, Rajasekhar, at Warangal Central Prison, made a suicide bid and was rushed to the MGM Hospital here on Wednesday.

His condition is stated to be critical.

According to sources, he was the brain behind the escape of Sainik Singh and Rajesh Yadav. Since Sainik Singh was arrested and brought back, he feared that officials would know of his involvement and consumed sleeping pills. Doctors at the MGM Hospital said the prisoner was hospitalised owing to overdose of medicine. After two prisoners escaped recently, Jails DIG Keshava Naidu started an internal inquiry. Jail Superintendent K. Newton was transferred to Hyderabad and Sampath from Mahabubnagar prison was appointed to his place here.