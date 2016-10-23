Political murders on rise in Kerala: Bagaiah

Political murders of activists from differing ideology was on rise in Kerala while West Bengal Government was busy in minority appeasement, alleged Bagaiah, Joint General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to the reporters before the three-day national executive committee meeting that started here on Sunday, Mr Bagaiah said the meeting would discuss and pass a resolution on the 'inhuman and intolerant' murders in Kerala.

Similarly, he said the West Bengal Government was busy in appeasing minorities and alleged that attacks on Hindus were growing and even filing FIRs was becoming difficult. Even Ganesh nimajjan was banned due to Muharram.

Mr. Bagaiah said the RSS believes equality for everyone and love without hatred. On the denial of entry for dalits in temples in some places, Mr. Bagaiah said it was unfair and the practice was declining.

The RSS had conducted survey in 489 villages in Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts recently on unacceptable social practices. It was found that in 431 villages dalits had entry into temples, in 470 villages they had access to common drinking water wells and in 299 villages there was a common burial ground. Similar surveys were conducted in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. "The RSS believes in sharing of power and equality for SCs and STs and not sympathy," he said.

He also said that RSS strongly opposes diversion of funds meant for dalits by different governments in the country and will fight for proper utilisation of those funds.

Another issue to be discussed at the conference is sustainable development with out exploitation of natural resources. Apart from the Government society has a major role to play in this and the RSS will work towards sensitising people.