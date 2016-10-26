Police unearth gutka in cordon and search

In an early morning operation, the Karimnagar town police have conducted cordon and search operation in the Housing Board Colony and seized Rs 25,000 worth gutka packets and other tobacco products, 20 motorcycles, three autos and a car for not possessing necessary documents on Tuesday.
The operation was conducted by over 200 police personnel under the supervision of Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, ACP J Rama Rao and town inspectors. The police officials have searched each and every house and inquired about the credentials by checking the Aadhar cards etc.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Police said that they would conduct the cordon and search operation in entire police commissionerate to check the activities of anti-social elements and other illegal operations. He informed the people to alert the police if they notice movement of any suspicious person in their locality.
