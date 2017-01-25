Telangana

Police to step up security at Bhadrakali temple

Metal detectors and CCTV cameras will be set up at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal.

Metal detectors and CCTV cameras will be set up at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal.   | Photo Credit: M_MURALI

The police decided to set up a metal detector and install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the entrance of the historic Bhadrakali temple here on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu and other senior officers visited the temple to review the security arrangements. He interacted with the temple management and discussed arrangements to be made to make it a safe and secure place.

The CCTV cameras would be put up throughout the temple and would be synchronised with the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Warangal, to monitor security round the clock.

Mr. Babu said the security review committee, comprising senior officers, meets regularly to discuss arrangements at important public places. Though there was no immediate threat to the temple, the committee, as part of its duty, reviews the arrangements from time to time and takes necessary steps.

As the temple became a prominent spot, and with the increase in footfall, the police decided to install a metal detector at the entrance and CCTV cameras. “VIPs visit the temple very often. The general public too visit in large numbers. Stepping up security is part of our duty,” the Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Venugopal Rao, Assistant Commissioners of Police Chaitanya Kumar, Muralidhar and B. Janardhan, Inspectors Ravi Kumar and S. Ravi Kumar, Sub-Inspector Ranjith Kumar, and temple superintendent Harinath were also present.

Telangana
