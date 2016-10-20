Police, students participate in peace rally

A peace rally was taken out under the aegis of the 7th Battalion of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) in connection with the Police Martyrs’ Week here on Wednesday.

The peace rally starting from the battalion main entrance gate went up to the railway station in Dichpally mandal headquarters. Battalion Commandant Y. Srinivas Rao led the rally. Some 1,000 persons, including police personnel, students from ZP High School located on the battalion premises and local private schools enthusiastically participated in the rally .

Assistant Commandant M. Venkateswarlu, battalion welfare officer K. Mahender, RIs D. Srinivas Rao, D. Damodar and M. Srinivas Rao and Dichpally CI of Police Tirupathanna attended.