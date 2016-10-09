Police shift Sunnam Rajaiah to hospital

In a pre-dawn swoop, the police foiled CPI(M) MLA Sunnam Rajaiah’s indefinite fast by shifting him to the government area hospital in the temple town on Saturday.

A large posse of police swooped on the hunger strike camp in the early hours of the day and quickly moved Mr. Rajaiah into a waiting ambulance, foiling the latter’s indefinite hunger strike demanding Bhadrachalam district, on the third day of the fast on Saturday.

Human chain

Citing the deteriorating health condition of Mr Rajaiah, the town police admitted him in the hospital and deployed a strong posse of police personnel in front of the hospital, sources said.

CPI(M) cadre formed a human chain at Ambedkar Centre in the temple town as a mark of protest against the police action in foiling Mr Rajaiah’s indefinite fast.

Sources said that the CPI (M) division committee has decided to take an all-party delegation to Hyderabad on Sunday to chalk out the next course of action in pursuit of their demand for formation of Bhadrachalam district.

TDP leader’s stir foiled

Meanwhile, the police also foiled the indefinite hunger stir undertaken by the TDP leader Phaniswaramma demanding Bhadrachalam district on the third day of her indefinite fast in the temple town on Saturday.

