Police organise medical camp for Adivasis

The Kumram Bheem Asifabad district police on Wednesday organised a medical camp in the remote Gopera village of Tiryani mandal for Adivasis living in the area.

About 450 persons attended the camp from the surrounding 10 villages to get themselves checked.

Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh distributed clothes, bedsheets, sports kits, notebooks, pens, and pencils to the locals. He said the effort of the police was to wean away youth from the path of extremism.

Meanwhile, the police also visited the remote Bijjuguda, Pusaguda, Kothaguda, Naguguda, Pangidi Madaram, Chintal madaram and Rajuguda villages in the same mandal. At Rajuguda, they supplied drinking water from a well located at a distance by donating a pump set and pipeline.