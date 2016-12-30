Police inspect security at banks, finance cos

SANGAREDDY: In view of the robbery at Muthoot Finance at Beeramguda in Ramchandrapuram on Wednesday, Sangareddy Rural police visited several banks and financial institutions on Thursday and checked the security arrangements.

Led by Circle Inspector Payyavula Narender a police team visited Axis Bank, Muthoot Finance, Renuka Finance, Indian Overseas Bank, SBH, SBI, Cherukuri Finance and other institutions and checked the security systems and alarms. They have also checked the number of staff, centralised security systems and CC cameras. Police also issued notices on lapses in security systems and warned that action would be initiated against them. “As per the public safety Act of TelanganaThe police have powers to close down any financial institutions lacking proper security arrangements,” said Mr. Narender.