Police foil TDP leader’s indefinite hunger strike

Amid tight security, the police foiled the indefinite hunger strike by the TDP constituency in-charge Koneru Satyanarayana over the alleged inordinate delay in sanction of pattas to scores of people who applied for regularisation scheme way back in 2005 under the Kothagudem municipal limits, on the fourth day of his fast in the coal town on Monday.

In a pre-dawn swoop on the hunger strike camp, the police shifted Mr Satyanarayana to the Government Area Hospital in the coal town citing his “deteriorating health condition.”

However, he continued his fast for some time in the hospital. He subsequently called off the stir after some senior party leaders held talks with the officials concerned over resolving the long pending house-site pattas issue, sources said.

Party Polit Bureau member and former Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, party Khammam district unit president T. Brahmaiah and others visited Mr Satyanarayana at the hospital later in the day.

Mixed response to bandh

Meanwhile, the bandh called by the TDP and supported by various other Opposition parties over the house-site pattas issue evoked mixed response in the coal town on Monday.

Cadres of the TDP, the CPI and other organisations staged a demonstration at the bus stand in the early hours of the day.

Several shops and other business establishments downed their shutters voluntarily in various parts of the coal town in support of the bandh.

Addressing the demonstration near the bus stand, the TDP town committee leaders alleged that hundreds of denizens, those who applied for pattas under land/building regularisation scheme introduced in 2005 by the then Congress regime as per G O 373, have been deprived of pattas till date.

Only half of the total number of applicants had managed to get pattas since 2005, they said, reiterating their resolve to resume the agitation if the authorities failed to grant pattas to the remaining applicants as per the norms at the earliest.