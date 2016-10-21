Telangana

Police create awareness on weapons and vehicles

An open house being conducted for students at Kalayana Mandapam in Sangareddy District Police Office on Thursday. Also seen is SP Chandra Shekhar Reddy.PHOTOS: Mohd Arif

As part of the Police Commemoration Week, an ‘Open House’ was held in Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts.



At Sangareddy, Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy conducted the Open House programme at Kalyana Mandapam, Parade Grounds, where different weapons like AK-47, SLR, 303 rifle, carbine, Insast, pistols revolvers and grenades were shown and explained to the students.



Similarly, they were also explained about Vajra and Interceptor vehicles which were put on display near the Kalyana Mandapam.

The police informed the students that the fast moving and suspecting vehicles can be stopped and chased by the police with the help of interceptors. The students were also explained about the dog squad and how it would help in solving cases.



Open house and essay writing competitions were held at different police stations in Siddipet district.

Large number of students participated in the programme.

In Medak, the Swatchh Medak programme was organised by the police.

The offices and surrounding areas were cleaned by the police as part of the programme.

