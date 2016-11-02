Police conspired to kill RK: Varavara Rao

Accusing the police of conspiring to kill Maoist party top leader Ramakrishna, revolutionary poet Varavara Rao has demanded a judicial inquiry into the encounter by either a sitting or retired judge of Supreme Court.

Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, he wanted the Government to book a case of culpable homicide against the police who were involved in encounter.

He wanted the Government to produce Mr. Ramakrishna and nine other tribals who were injured in encounter.

“Their lives are at risk. The police arrested all RMP doctors and kept a vigil at all medical shops in agency area there. They want to ensure that ailing Ramakrishna dies on his own by stopping medicines,” he said adding that the Maoist party leader was under close watch of the police.

Mr. Varavara Rao reiterated that it was not an encounter but one-sided attack on sleeping Maoists and tribals accompanying them. The Maoists were rounded up using a covert with the help of GPS, and were caught and tortured before killing them brutally. The bodies of women cadre were in a very bad shape and so also bodies of senior cadre. They were physically tormented before being shot dead by the greyhounds personnel, he added.

According to him, of the 31 killed in Malkangiri encounter, 18 were Maoist party cadre while others were tribals and mostly women. The Maoist party and its leaders have got very good patronage as its leaders were fighting to protect the interests of innocent tribals and their rights over forests.

The police dumped some bodies of Maoist leaders who were killed after the encounter in Paderu area using helicopters, he alleged.

Since the incident involved two states and central agencies, judicial inquiry should be ordered with a sitting or retired judge of Supreme Court, Mr. Varavara Rao added.

