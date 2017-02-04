Police Archery Academy coming up

WARANGAL URBAN DISTRICT: The first ever Archery Training Academy for police in Telangana state would soon come up in Warangal, City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu laid the foundation stone for the archery academy at Commissionerate Police Training Centre (CPTC) at Madikonda on the outskirts of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said trainee constables would be given training in archery along with regular training. Expert coaches would be brought in to train the personnel and all possible support would be extended to the police personnel excelling in the sport.

Mr. Sudheer Babu said archery event has been included for the first time in the second State-level Police Sports and Games Meet to be hosted by Warangal Police Commissionerate from March 3 to 7.

The competitions would be held at the Police Training Centre.

The commissionerate has been busy making arrangements for the meet.

Warangal Central Zone DCP M.S. Venugopal Rao, CPTC ACP M. Satyanarana Reddy and its inspector Ragya Naik, inspectors Sridhar, Nandiram Naik, P. Sambaiah, K. Nagaiah, RSIs M. Sampath Kumar, SIs Vinay and Madhu were present.