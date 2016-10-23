Plans afoot to plant 1.28 cr. saplings

District Collector A. Murali instructed the officials to chalk out plans to plant 1.28 crore saplings by next year.

Addressing the officials of forest, EGS and other departments here on Saturday, he instructed them to come out with statistics of plants that survived and also generate demand for plants in each village for the next phase. He also asked them to involve non-government organisations and others to ensure success of Haritha Haram programme.

The Collector asked the representatives of caste-based organisations of toddy tappers, Mudiraj and others to come forward with their demand for type and number of plants.

Joint Collector D. Amoy Kumar, Conservator of Forests M.J. Akbar, officials of Horticulture, Sericulture, and forest officials of Mulug, Mahadevpur divisions – Mahender Raju and Vajra Reddy – were also present at the meeting.