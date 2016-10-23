Telangana

Plans afoot to plant 1.28 cr. saplings

District Collector A. Murali instructed the officials to chalk out plans to plant 1.28 crore saplings by next year.

Addressing the officials of forest, EGS and other departments here on Saturday, he instructed them to come out with statistics of plants that survived and also generate demand for plants in each village for the next phase. He also asked them to involve non-government organisations and others to ensure success of Haritha Haram programme.

The Collector asked the representatives of caste-based organisations of toddy tappers, Mudiraj and others to come forward with their demand for type and number of plants.

Joint Collector D. Amoy Kumar, Conservator of Forests M.J. Akbar, officials of Horticulture, Sericulture, and forest officials of Mulug, Mahadevpur divisions – Mahender Raju and Vajra Reddy – were also present at the meeting.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 6:14:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Plans-afoot-to-plant-1.28-cr.-saplings/article16079239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY