Picturesque, but no place to stay for visitors

Scenic break:Visitors at the Kumram Bheem Reservoir near Asifabad in Kumram Bheem district.— Photo: S. Harpal Singh

Scenic break:Visitors at the Kumram Bheem Reservoir near Asifabad in Kumram Bheem district.— Photo: S. Harpal Singh  

Eco-tourism can be promoted in the pristine natural forests, hillocks, valleys of Kumram Bheem district

All the pain of an arduous 50 km bumpy ride on the Utnoor-Asifabad road vanishes at the sight of the blue waters of the Kumram Bheem Reservoir, located some seven km from Asifabad town in Kumram Bheem district. Most travellers stop by to take in the beauty of the lake and the hillocks beyond to help them overcome the fatigue of the journey.

However, no one stays there for more than a few minutes for the simple reason that there is no place to relax on the shores of the picturesque reservoir. At best, the visitors can approach the water near Ada village where the fishers have made a clearing.

Replicating the Kadem Reservoir model, where the Telangana Tourism department has cottages and operates boats, may not require heavy investment. There is high potential for developing tourism in the newly-carved out Kumram Bheem district, as a large area between Asifabad and Jainoor encompasses numerous hillocks, hill streams and valleys.

Eco-tourism

The tourism potential and development came up for mention at the recent public meeting held at Jodeghat in Kerameri mandal in connection with the 76th anniversary of martyrdom of Gond leader Kumram Bheem.

Some speakers suggested development of a golf course, a polo ground on the high plateau besides developing adventure tourism. Hyderabad builder, K. Ashwin Rao, a well known eco and adventure tourism enthusiast, rubbished the idea of a golf course and polo ground and favoured keeping the forest intact.

“The Jodeghat valley, is best suited for trekking as the hillocks here are not very high and the forests are thick. Kerala State’s Munnar model of adventure tourism can be implemented here as it will involve local communities too,” he suggested.

“The forest terrain in erstwhile Adilabad district is unique in Telangana State. Trekkers, being a disciplined lot will ensure the nature remains pristine, ,” he added.

