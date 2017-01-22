Padayatra: Mudragada firm, police insist on permission

Even as Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham is making arrangements to launch a padayatra from Ravulapalem to Antarvedi in East Godavari district on January 25 seeking inclusion of Kapus in the list of BCs, the district police have made it clear that no procession or meeting will be allowed without prior permission.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravi Prakash, at a press conference here on Saturday, said that keeping in view the prevailing circumstances in the district, it was not possible to allow the ‘padayatra,’ for which there was no application seeking permission so far.

“Leaders of BC organisations have sought permission to undertake a motorcycle rally in the district from January 28, which is pending with us.

With regard to the Kapus, there had been violence at their meetings in 1994, 1998, and 2016, resulting in disruption of law and order in the district.

In this background, we can’t allow the ‘padayatra’ now,” he said, adding that the police, to maintain law and order, had been tough with political parties on various occasions.

“In the recent past, we denied permission to the CPI (M) to conduct a public meeting near Tuni. Subsequently, they approached the High Court and obtained permission,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Padmanabham said he was firm on undertaking the ‘padayatra,’ but reluctant to apply for permission.

“Did Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who had undertaken padayatra in the district earlier, obtain prior permission from the police?” he asked.

He criticised the government for using the police department to suppress the Kapu movement in the State.