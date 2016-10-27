Opposition raises its voice in unison

Raising their voices in unison against the ‘spurious chilli seed menace’ that dealt a severe blow to thousands of farmers across the district and elsewhere in Telangana, the Opposition parties staged a ‘maha dharna’ here on Wednesday demanding Rs. 1 lakh compensation per acre to the aggrieved farmers.

Demanding deterrent action against the “masterminds” behind the racket, the leaders of Congress, TDP, CPI, CPI (ML-New Democracy), BJP, YSR Congress, and other organisations participated in the joint stir in front of the Collectorate here.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the TRS regime, accusing it of showing callous indifference towards thousands of distressed farmers devastated by the fake seed trade. Terming it a “man-made calamity inflicted on gullible farmers,” he charged the licensing authorities of letting the errant seed firms run riot in the State.

The persons at the helm of affairs are trying to paint a rosy picture of farmers in sharp contrast to the miserable plight of peasants, and are planning to spend crores of rupees lavishly on construction of a new building for the Secretariat.

“The unholy nexus between some influential persons in the ruling dispensation and the errant seed firms should be probed, and the perpetrators behind the racket should be brought to book,” Mr. Vikramarka demanded, adding that the Minister for Agriculture should be removed immediately from the State cabinet.

TDP district president T. Brahmaiah accused the TRS of remaining apathetic to the agony of farmers deceived by errant seed firms.

The government should bring the “masterminds” behind the racket to book, confiscate the properties of errant seed firms, and disburse adequate compensation to the aggrieved farmers, he said.

CPI district secretary B Hemantha Rao and others also spoke.