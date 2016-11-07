Opposition building up to sub-stations in Karimnagar

The construction of 33\11 KVA sub-stations on the premises of educational institutions in various parts of Karimnagar town is snowballing into a big controversy with the environmentalists, walkers, citizens and educationists opposing the Northern Power distribution company limited (NPDCL) move.

The NPDCL proposed to construct three 33\11 KVA sub-stations at Satavahana University, SRR government degree and PG college grounds and Arts college (old high school) grounds in Karimnagar town at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore to ensure quality power supply to the consumers in the town. Accordingly, when Minister for finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender, ZP chairperson Tula Uma, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and MLA G Kamalakar and others laid foundation stones on Wednesday, the walkers’ association leaders have opposed the construction of sub-stations on the premises of educational institutions, which have already shrunk due to encroachments.

During the period, the Minister informed the authorities to construct the sub-stations in some other locations and protect the environment. On the other hand, the NPDCL authorities have launched the ground levelling works at the SRR college grounds on Saturday night by felling huge and trees. The walkers have rushed to the spot and stopped the levelling works.

Former principal of the college and walker K Murali said that the sprawling SRR college campus had shrunk over the years with encroachments and with the fresh construction of sub-stations, which occupies more than half acre of land would convert the place into concrete jungle. Over the years, the NSS volunteers had taken up massive plantation on the premises and grown several trees giving a new lease of life to the walkers and other environmental lovers. But, the destruction of trees without any permission was bad, he said. Lok Satta district president N Srinivas suggested that the NPDCL authorities should construct sub-stations on government and municipal lands as they were on verge of encroachment. He also wondered how NPDCL authorities take up construction of sub-stations without taking permission from any of the educational institutions. He also reminded that the revenue authorities have suggested the NPDCL authorities to construct sub-station on the premises of Ambedkar stadium. But, the NPDCL authorities succumbing to some political pressures were constructing the sub-stations on the premises of educational institutions causing loss to the greenery, he charged.