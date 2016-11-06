Telangana

Officials asked to prepare master plan to develop Kondagattu temple

District Collector Sharath has instructed the officials to prepare a master plan for developing the historic Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam at Kondagattu in Kodimial mandal in Jagtial district. At a meeting with the temple authorities and engineers in Jagtial town on Saturday, the Collector said Rs. 100 crore would be spent on developing the temple and asked the officials to construct additional ‘gopuram’ and ‘yagashala’ on the sprawling temple shrine premises.

He also told them to construct VIP guesthouses, cottages, dormitories, bathing ghats, kitchens, shopping complexes, parking lots etc. The officials were told to take adequate measures to attract more tourists to the shrine. Temple EO Amarender and others were present.

