Now, instantly upload pix of your visit to Medak Church

Tech enhancement: Visitors get access to BSNL Free WiFi at the popular tourist destination - CSI Church in Medak district.

Tech enhancement: Visitors get access to BSNL Free WiFi at the popular tourist destination - CSI Church in Medak district.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

As part of Union Tourism Ministry initiative BSNL in association with QuadGen providing free WiFi to visitors to popular tourist destinations

MEDAK: With a view to enhance the experience of the visit to the popular tourist destination — Medak Church — the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched a free WiFi service there.

The service, being provided by Bangalore-based QuadGen in association with the public sector telecom service provider under the Digital India initiative of the Union Ministry of Tourism, was formally launched by District Collector Bharati Hollikeri on the Republic Day on Thursday.

For the purpose the QuadGen has established five hotspots on the CSI Church premises to provide seamless internet access to the visitors to the popular tourist destination. Each hotspot can provide internet access at 10 mbps to 300 persons.

The WiFi services can be accessed by any user through a user-friendly activation process on any device using WiFi.

QuadGen along with BSNL would be providing 5G Wi-Fi service at all the major tourist destinations of Telangana along with Medak Church, an official of the QuadGen Wireless Solutions said.

Innovative MIMO antenna technologies enable the 5G Wi-Fi access at lowest cost.

BSNL QuadGen 5G Wi-Fi services will be most competitively priced with attributes of higher speed, best QOS, unquestionable security, always on connectivity with best QOE., the company’s official explained.

“We are offering these services in nine states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gurajarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. We have entered into an agreement with BSNL in this regard in 2014 and this will be in force for 10 years. We have established hotspots in 3,000 locations so far,” general manager of QuadGen P.V. Subba Rao informed The Hindu.

